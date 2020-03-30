Left Menu
Practo inks pact with Thyrocare to conduct Covid tests

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:35 IST
Digital healthcare platform Practo has tied with private lab chain Thyrocare to carry out Covid-19 detection tests for Rs 4,500. The service is already available in Mumbai and Pune, and will be extended to other cities soon, the Bengaluru-based startup said in a statement. The two have been authorised by the government and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Their personnel will collect the samples from the patients' homes directly and the test result will be made available on the Practo website within 48 hrs. * * * * *ICICI Pru offers digital servicing In line with the government directives to contain Covid-19, ICICI Prudential Life is taking claim requests digitally.

Apart from policy related information, customers can update their details such as contact information, nominee etc digitally and also pay renewal premia, setting or changing standing instructions, fund switch, get tax certificates, renewal receipts etc. Customers can also upload documents or ascertain the status of their a applications or requests on the digital platforms. The company said claims settlement process remains unaffected and claimants can access the above mentioned digital channels to lodge death and/or health claims. The status on the claims too can be accessed digitally.

Death claims that qualify to be settled under the claim for sure initiative in one day after receipt of all mandatory documents. * * * * *Klinicapp begins home tests for Covid in Mumbai KlinicApp, an e-diagnostic startup has begun home-collection of samples for Covid tests in Mumbai in tie-up with Thyrocare and Metropolis for Rs 4,500 per test.

KlinicApp is focused on adding/scaling up its capacity in all major cities, to a sufficient number of tests per day. The tests are done only on doctor's prescriptions and results are given within 48 hrs.

