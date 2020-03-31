Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ad giant WPP pulls dividend, buyback and outlook

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 12:18 IST
Ad giant WPP pulls dividend, buyback and outlook
File photo

WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said it was pulling its dividend and share buyback, and withdrawing its guidance for 2020 after the coronavirus outbreak forced an increasing number of clients to cancel work.

The group, which has cut debt and raised cash as part of a three-year turnaround plan, said it was producing health campaigns for governments and clients around the world including in Britain where it launched an information service on WhatsApp. But other clients are pulling campaigns and with no visibility on how long the downturn will last WPP has also launched a cost-cutting drive, identifying up to 800 million pounds that can be saved in 2020.

The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey, and Finsbury agencies have frozen new hires, reviewed freelance expenditure, stopped discretionary costs such as travel and postponed salary increases. Members of the executive committee and board have taken a 20% salary cut for an initial period of three months.

"It is clear that the companies in the strongest financial position will be best placed to protect their people, serve their clients and benefit their shareholders during a period of great uncertainty, which is why we are taking the steps we are outlining today," Chief Executive Mark Read said. At the end of 2019, WPP had cash of 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) and total liquidity, including undrawn credit facilities, of 4.8 billion pounds.

WPP, with 107,000 staff, competes with U.S.-groups Omnicom and IPG, and France's Publicis. Already IPG and Publicis have pulled their outlooks for 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Swedish economy seen shrinking 4% in 2020 as pandemic hits - fin min

Swedens gross domestic product is seen shrinking 4 this year as the economy slumps due to the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday. We have a very serious economic situation, both in Sweden and globally...

German city follows Austria and stipulates face masks for shoppers

The city of Jena in eastern Germany has decided to make people wear face masks when shopping or travelling by public transport, stepping up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and becoming the first city in the country to take the...

Growth in Australia coronavirus cases slows, but experts urge caution

Australia on Tuesday reported a sustained fall in the countrys rate of new coronavirus infections but officials and experts warned against complacency, stressing the need for further strict social distancing policies.To ensure compliance, s...

REC contributes Rs 150 cr to PM CARES fund

State-run REC on Tuesday pledged Rs 150 crore under PM CARES fund to fight against COVID-19. REC Limited... has pledged to donate Rs 150 crore to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations PM CARES Fund to sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020