Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK supermarket visits jump by 79 mln before coronavirus lockdown -Nielsen

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 12:30 IST
UK supermarket visits jump by 79 mln before coronavirus lockdown -Nielsen
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Britons made over 79 million extra grocery shopping trips in the four weeks to March 21 year-on-year as they stocked their "pandemic pantries", driving a 20.5% jump in supermarket sales, industry data published on Tuesday showed. Market researcher Nielsen said British consumers spent an additional 1.9 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) on groceries.

The data showed that in the week ending March 21, two days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the full UK lockdown to try to contain the coronavirus spread, sales rose 43% compared to the same period last year. Nielsen found that in the four-week period shoppers typically added just one extra item to their basket during each shopping trip, with the average shopping basket increasing from ten items to eleven items, and average basket spends rising from 15 pounds ($18.6) to 16 pounds.

"With households making almost three extra shopping trips in the last four weeks, this small change in individual shopping behavior has led to a seismic shift in overall shopping patterns," said Mike Watkins, Nielsen's UK head of retailer and business insight. "As well as increased store visits, consumers opted to shop online - many for the first time. However, unlike stores, there is a finite capacity for online grocery shopping, due to warehouse capacity and available delivery slots, and this will have limited the growth of online sales."

Nielsen data showed that in the last week of February and the first week of March, shoppers focused on "stockpiling" necessities, such as medicines, cleaning supplies, pet care items and ambient groceries, such as pasta and rice. This continued through to the third week, with a consistent rise in these "pandemic pantry" items. In the week ending March 21, many shoppers had already filled their cupboards with the necessities, so they began to fill their freezers too. Sales of frozen food during this week rose by 84% compared to the same period last year.

This was also the week in which the government announced the closure of pubs and restaurants, resulting in a 67% surge in beer, wine and spirits sales. Nielsen said all UK supermarkets experienced significant growth in sales over the four week period, with market leader Tesco's sales up 20.1% and those at Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons up 22.4%, 17.2%, and 19.3% respectively. Online grocery sales increased by 14% year-on-year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Yen declines on year-end U.S. dollar demand

The dollar rose against the yen on Tuesday amid fiscal year-end demand by Japanese companies and the Chinese yuan stood firm after a survey showed manufacturing returned to growth in March. Tuesday is the last trading day of Japans fiscal y...

Swedish economy seen shrinking 4% in 2020 as pandemic hits - fin min

Swedens gross domestic product is seen shrinking 4 this year as the economy slumps due to the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday. We have a very serious economic situation, both in Sweden and globally...

German city follows Austria and stipulates face masks for shoppers

The city of Jena in eastern Germany has decided to make people wear face masks when shopping or travelling by public transport, stepping up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and becoming the first city in the country to take the...

Growth in Australia coronavirus cases slows, but experts urge caution

Australia on Tuesday reported a sustained fall in the countrys rate of new coronavirus infections but officials and experts warned against complacency, stressing the need for further strict social distancing policies.To ensure compliance, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020