Europe sends medical gear to Iran through first sanction-bypass deal: Berlin

Europe sends medical gear to Iran through first sanction-bypass deal: BerlinPTI | Berlin | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:17 IST
European nations have delivered medical goods to Iran in the first transaction under the Instex mechanism set up to evade American sanctions on Tehran, the German foreign ministry said Tuesday
"France, Germany and the United Kingdom confirm that INSTEX has successfully concluded its first transaction, facilitating the export of medical goods from Europe to Iran. These goods are now in Iran," the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
South, Central American nations tighten borders to combat coronavirus
South, Central American nations tighten borders to combat coronavirus
Air France KLM to step up cuts as coronavirus impact bites
France struggling to curb rate of coronavirus pandemic - health official
Indian-Americans set up helpline, volunteer groups to help community members hit by coronavirus crisis