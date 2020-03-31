India INX at GIFT City fully operational amid lockdown 

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) India International Exchange on Tuesday said it is fully operational at GIFT City IFSC during the nationwide lockdown, with trading continuing non-stop for 22 hours daily. “All our Business Continuity processes are fully in place and we operate normally and our members are able to access our services and also cater to international clients across all time zones,” India INX said in a statement.

It further said all operations and settlements which are conducted twice a day by its clearing corporation India ICC are being carried out smoothly. India INX is an international exchange based in IFSC (International Financial Service Centre) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The exchange said trading is continuing non-stop for 22 hours from 4:30 am to 2:30 am as part of one business day. Earlier, stock brokers' association Anmi had requested markets regulator Sebi for halting market trading till the lockdown period. The lockdown is aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.