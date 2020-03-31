Left Menu
Covid-19: Samsung, LG to provide preventive kits, other electronic products to hospitals in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 15:16 IST
To help authorities and people increase preparedness against Covid-19, electronic majors Samsung and LG have pledged to offer products and protective equipment like surgeon gown, face masks, glove, refrigerators, water purifiers, among others, to hospitals. LG Electronics India on Tuesday said it has also partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to sponsor one million meals to migrant labourers and daily wage workers, who are struggling amid the 21-day lockdown in the country. "With the rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19, LG has taken a pledge to support India's fight against the pandemic. LG is committed to offer active support to people in need in this current situation," it said in a statement.

LG Electronics India will donate products like water purifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators and TVs to the hospitals for their quarantine/isolation wards, covering 50 state and district hospitals across the country. Samsung India, on the other hand, will provide preventive kits to hospitals, which includes a surgeon gown, face mask, gloves, preventive eye wear, hood cap and shoe cover.

It will also provide infra-red thermometers and public addressal systems that can be used by the authorities at hospitals and other facilities, along with air purifiers in medical facilities. The India unit of Samsung said it will also support local police by providing cooked food packets to local communities around its manufacturing facility.

"Samsung is committed to work together with the people of India in this hour of difficulty. Over the last few days, our teams have engaged round-the-clock with various governments, local authorities, and healthcare professionals to prepare a broad and meaningful strategy to win this battle together,” Samsung India in a statement. COVID-19 infection, which originated in Wuhan in China, has spread across the world and claimed around 34,000 lives. Countries like South Korea, Spain, Italy, Iran and the US have been badly hit.

In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,251, while the death toll touched 32. To combat the spread, the government had announced a 21-day lockdown that ends on April 14. Corporate India has been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the covid-19 pandemic in India. Tata Trusts & Tata group together have pledged Rs 1,500 crore - by far the highest by any corporate. Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani has also committed a further Rs 500 crore to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 fund, topping up over the multi-crore initiative of India's first coronavirus hospital, meals to the needy, and fuel to emergency vehicles.

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, has committed Rs 100 crore, while a number of other companies are also extending support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India. "In these precarious and uncertain times, LG India believes in helping and supporting the Government & citizen of India with a meaningful contribution. Our initiative is designed to help those in need and contribute to society, at this critical juncture in a positive way. We will further monitor the situation and accordingly align our CSR endeavours," LG Electronics India MD Young Lak Kim said.

