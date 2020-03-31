Govt extends BPCL bid deadline to June 13

The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for bidding to buy its entire 52.98 per cent stake in the country's second-biggest oil refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), by over a month to June 13. The government had earlier this month invited expression of interest, or bids showing interest in buying its stake, by May 2.

This now has been extended to 5 pm on June 13 in "view of the requests received from the interested bidders and the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19", an official notice said. Accordingly, the last date for submission of written queries has been pushed back to May 16 from the earlier deadline of April 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

