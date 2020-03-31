Cloudnine Group of Hospitals launches tele-consultation services

Cloudnine Group of Hospitals on Tuesday said it has launched tele-consultation services with doctors in response to the growing public health concerns caused by the spread COVID-19. The service has been made available across Gurgaon, Noida, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai units of the group. This service will allow customers to consult doctors from their homes via video thereby avoiding non-essential travel to hospital, Cloudnine said in a statement.

This value-added health service will be available on mobile phones through 'It's our Baby' app. This will include doctor consultations, electronic prescriptions and electronic medical certificates, it added. "In the wake the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in most parts of the world, the use of remote health consultation can be an effective way of triaging potential cases and also can serve as a form of first line of defense, while keeping front-line healthcare staff safe unless there is an urgent need for immediate medical attention/treatment," Cloudnine Group of Hospitals chief executive Raviganesh Venkataraman said.

By combining revolutionary health technology and the convenience of telemedicine, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals is helping to empower consumers to take control of their health, anytime, anywhere, he added..

