Coronavirus: ArcelorMittal working to provide medical, safety equipment

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Tuesday said it is working to make critical medical and safety equipment available in countries like India and Liberia, where coronavirus cases are escalating. Like many in the private sector, ArcelorMittal is also attempting to harness its skills and resources in a useful and collaborative way to help address the challenges presented by the deadly virus, the L N Mittal-owned company said in a statement.

"We have focussed our actions on collaborating to address the severe lack of the required safety and medical equipment, including face masks and ventilators. Now that China appears to have passed its peak, we are working with our associates there to help bring medical equipment to the countries now facing an escalation and particularly those, such as India and Liberia, that will struggle to source adequate supplies," the company said. Citing the World Health Organization data, the company said cases in the NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement ) region have now exceeded those in China, with cases also increasing in Africa, India, South America and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States).

It said it will endeavour to maintain reduced operations to meet customer requirements in those countries where demand for its products continues. The company further said it has also contributed its 3D printing expertise to a global effort focussed on developing a 3D printed ventilator prototype.

"This prototype will be tested imminently in hospitals and, if successful, will massively increase the ability to rapidly produce ventilators. We are now focussed on the prototype for a more advanced ventilator which also has the ability, in addition to providing lungs with oxygen, to feeding medicine incorporating AI algorithms," the statement said. Besides, wherever excess capacity exists, the company is offering space to medical facilities to host additional wards, it added.

