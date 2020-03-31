Eurozone inflation falls to 0.7% on plunging energy prices

Inflation in the eurozone fell in March, official data showed on Tuesday, reflecting a major drop in energy prices as oil demand plummeted because of the coronavirus outbreak

The inflation rate was 0.7 per cent in March, according to the EU's Eurostat, compared to 1.2 per cent in February, falling even further below the European Central Bank's target of near two per cent.

