CSDL group pledges Rs 6.82 crore support to combat coronavirus pandemic

CSDL Group on Tuesday said it has contributed Rs 6.82 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) has contributed Rs 4 crore and Rs 1.99 crore towards the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra), respectively, the company said in a statement.

Besides, its fully-owned subsidiary CDSL Ventures Limited (CVL) has contributed an amount of Rs 55 lakh towards the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and Rs 27.99 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra), respectively, it added. "Our initiative is to support the battle against this pandemic. The board of directors of CDSL, the entire management and all employees are in strong support of the government's initiative in every possible way," CSDL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Nehal Vohra said.

CDSL Group offers digital solutions for capital market transactions through various services. It was set up with the objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participants..

