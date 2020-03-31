Coronavirus: Dalmia Bharat Group announces Rs 25 cr contribution to PM-CARES Fund

Cement to sugar Dalmia Bharat Group on Tuesday announced a Rs 25 crore contribution to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic. "Both the Centre and state governments have done an exceptional job to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. We are doing our duty by making a contribution of Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and will wholeheartedly do everything to support our PM and state CMs in their efforts to fight this virus," Dalmia Bharat Group Managing Director Puneet Dalmia said in a statement.

As part of relief measures, the group is also providing ration, grocery and accommodation to all the contractual labourers who are stuck due to the nationwide lockdown and stoppage of all transportation. Further, the group has committed the use of playgrounds, guest houses and technical centres across all plants to the local authorities for using them as facilities for tackling COVID-19 cases.

The canteens of the Dalmia Bharat factories across India are also being used to prepare food for local distribution in the regions. Over 100 food packets are being provided twice every day to the local municipalities and police to be distributed among the needy and homeless near all the plant locations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

