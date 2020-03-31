Left Menu
Apprentices to get full stipend during lockdown: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:21 IST
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday said all establishments under designated and optional trade will pay full stipend to apprentices engaged with them. "Additionally, reimbursement of stipend to establishments under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) shall be paid by the government for the lockdown period as per guidelines," an official statement said. Apprentices Act, 1961 and the Apprenticeship Rules under it state that if a trade apprentice is unable to complete the period of apprenticeship training due to strike or lockout or layoff in an establishment where he or she is undergoing training and is not instrumental for the same, the period of his/her apprenticeship training shall be extended for a period equal to the period of strike or lockout or layoff, as the case maybe, and shall be paid stipend during the period of such strike or lockout or layoff or for a maximum period of six months

Currently, there are 24,884 establishment engaging 2.42 lakh apprentices in both designated and optional trade. As per the provision under NAPS, the government reimburses 25 per cent of the stipend amount to be paid to apprentices subject to a maximum of Rs 1,500 per month. During the lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre will be paying approximately Rs 36.3 crore to the establishments which would be claiming reimbursement for engaging apprentices under NAPS during this period. Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey stated that all the establishments have shown full commitment in this regard and are cooperating with the government for the smooth delivery of services in a critical time like this.

