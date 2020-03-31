Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stocks rise, oil rebounds as China data boosts virus-hit economy

PTI | London | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:11 IST
Stocks rise, oil rebounds as China data boosts virus-hit economy
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European stock markets extended gains Tuesday after a largely positive showing across Asia and as oil prices rebounded from 18-year lows, with a jump in Chinese factory activity providing a surprise boost for the virus-hit global economy. Around midday, Europe's main stock markets were up more than one percent on average.

The dollar was higher, while the euro came under pressure from data showing inflation in the eurozone fell in March on a slump in energy prices caused by the coronavirus outbreak. "China provided Western investors with a light at the end of the tunnel," said Connor Campbell, an analyst at Spreadex trading group.

China's manufacturing sector saw surprise growth in March, having been mauled in February as the country went into lockdown to tackle the virus. China's Purchasing Managers' Index, a key gauge of factory activity, jumped to 52.0 from a record low 35.7 the month before. Anything above 50 is considered growth.

China is slowly returning to a semblance of normal life after months of tough restrictions which locked up millions of people at home and brought economic activity to a near standstill. "Chinese factory data overnight gave a flicker of hope that the world's second-largest economy is firing back up, despite large parts of the world grinding to a halt," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

However, the World Bank has warned that fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could bring China's growth to a standstill, with even a best-case scenario seeing expansion slow to 2.3 percent this year from 6.1 percent in 2019. Trillions of dollars pledged to offset the economic impact of the deadly virus have provided a semblance of stability to world markets, which were initially pummelled by the rapid spread of the disease, which has forced swathes of the planet -- and the economy -- into lockdown.

While the number of infections and deaths continues to rise, observers said traders appear to be getting used to the new normal, with some suggesting the sell-off in stocks may have seen its worst. After another rally on Wall Street, which saw all three main indices jump more than three percent Monday, Asia picked up the baton.

Hong Kong climbed 1.9 percent while Mumbai and Manila climbed more than three percent Tuesday. Shanghai edged up 0.1 percent and Wellington added more than one percent.

But Sydney reversed early advances to end down two percent, having soared seven percent Monday on its best day in history. Tokyo finished 0.9 percent lower Tuesday. "As far as the coronavirus is concerned, China is the blueprint of what to expect, and once traders get the impression a country's crisis is at or approaching the peak, then more bulls might be coaxed back into the market," said David Madden at CMC Markets.

But there were warnings of a wave of desperately bad figures to come from around the world and Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman said stock markets continued to be hostage to uncertainty. "The Volatility Index (VIX) has been closely tracking the major indices throughout the bounce, and without a meaningful decline in the 'fear gauge', the rally remains vulnerable," he said ahead of key US jobs data this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Mainland China reports 48 new confirmed coronavirus casesMainland China reported on Tuesday a rise in new confirmed coronavirus cases, reversing four days of declines, due to an uptick i...

Huawei posts strong growth but warns 'most difficult year' ahead

Huawei on Tuesday said it had sustained solid growth in its global businesses in 2019 despite a US campaign to isolate the Chinese tech giant, but warned of its most difficult year ahead. The stark warning came as a result of stringent US s...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Mainland China reports 48 new confirmed coronavirus casesMainland China reported on Tuesday a rise in new confirmed coronavirus cases, reversing four days of declines, due to an uptick in...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Polish composer Penderecki dies at 86 after long illnessPolands Krzysztof Penderecki, one of the worlds most celebrated composers, died on Sunday at the age of 86, his family said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020