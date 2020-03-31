Amalgamation of Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank to take effect from Wednesday

The amalgamation of Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank would come into effect from Wedenesday. The combined Bank will have 10,391 branches and 12,829 ATMs, a Canara Bank statement said here.

It will have a combined strength of 91,685 employees. MD & CEO, Canara Bank, L V Prabhakar said: The amalgamated Bank shall massively enhance the reach of banking services to the larger public and augment the financial inclusion activities currently underway.

All branches of Syndicate Bank will function as branches of Canara Bank from Wednesday. Customers, including depositors of Syndicate Bank, will be treated as customers of Canara Bank with effect from the date, the statement added.

