EMUI 10.1 Improves upon the Seamless AI Life Experience

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)During the HUAWEI P40 Series Global Launch, Huawei unveiled EMUI 10.1, introducing more capabilities enabled by Huawei’s distributed technology to enrich the user experience. First introduced in EMUI 10, Huawei’s distributed technology is the cornerstone of Huawei’s all-scenario ecosystem. Hardware capabilities are virtualised and shared among all connected devices, breaking down the barriers between individual products to enable seamless collaboration. Devices such as smartphones and notebooks no longer work in silos, and instead function together in a connected and collaborative manner. With the latest development in Huawei’s distributed technology, EMUI 10.1 builds upon the foundation of its predecessor, introducing new features such as HUAWEI MeeTime and more Multi-screen Collaboration capabilities to let users take better advantage of multiple devices at once. Huawei is also working with a range of partners to expand the connected ecosystem, so as to allow more devices to work seamlessly together and benefit consumers in more scenarios. UI ImprovementsScrolling now reacts to user inputs with a new physics-inspired friction-slide effect. Similar to how objects in motion gradually decelerate as they lose their momentum to friction, the scrolling animations now also slow down before coming to a natural stop. The acceleration model is developed based on human factors research, ensuring that the animations behave just as users would expect. Swiping inwards from either side and pausing bring out the sidebar. Apps inside the sidebar can be dragged across the screen to initiate Multi-Window. Images, text and even files can be dragged from one app to another. Floating Window allows users to perform basic tasks such as responding to text messages without exiting the active full-screen app, so users can stay focused on their tasks at hand. Multi-Device Control PanelMulti-Device Control Panel provides a unified platform that lets users see every connected device in their proximity at a glance. Connecting one device to another is as easy as tapping on the corresponding button on the menu. Available by swiping up from either corner, the panel can be used to turn IoT devices on or off, set up smartphone screen projection, initiate Multi-screen Collaboration and more. The Multi-Device Control Centre also intelligently recommends nearby devices that can be used to improve the current user experience. For instance, when a user is listening to music on HUAWEI Music with a HUAWEI Sound X nearby, Multi-Device Control Panel will suggest switching audio output to the smart speaker to get better sound quality. HUAWEI MeeTimeEMUI 10.1 introduces HUAWEI MeeTime[1], the world’s first all-scenario video calling app. Supporting up to 1080p Full HD video calls between Huawei devices, HUAWEI MeeTime takes full advantage of the integration between Huawei’s software and hardware to deliver a high quality video call experience. Brightness enhancements and beautification algorithms are built into HUAWEI MeeTime to optimise video quality in low-light conditions. Optimisations are also made to enable HUAWEI MeeTime to deliver a smooth video call experience even in less optimal network conditions. Users may also share their screen during a call with the other party and simultaneously mark-up the screen to collaborate with each other. Thanks to Huawei’s distributed technology, third party cameras such as Drift action camera can be wirelessly connected with a Huawei smartphone running EMUI 10.1 and be used as an external HUAWEI MeeTime camera to bring new experiences to video calls. Multi-Screen CollaborationNew capabilities have been added to Multi-Screen Collaboration with distributed technology, allowing users to leverage more HUAWEI MateBook peripherals to better use Huawei smartphone applications. After a quick setup process that involves just a simple tap, users can now make or pick up video or audio calls through the Huawei PC. Huawei’s distributed technology enables users to use the PC’s camera and microphone as though it was connected to the smartphone. Users can also use native PC applications to directly open files or hyperlinks on the smartphone and take advantage of better hardware and the converged app ecosystem for improved productivity. Huawei ShareHuawei Share on EMUI 10.1 supports high speed file transfer between two Huawei devices. In addition to Huawei smartphones, tablets and PC, Huawei Share now also supports third-party products. For example, renowned European photo printing company Cewe has implemented Huawei Share in their photo printing kiosks, enabling users to easily print their photos wirelessly. CeliaHuawei’s voice assistant Celia is arriving with EMUI 10.1 for international markets. Simply wake up the voice assistant by holding down the power button for one second or saying “Hey Celia”. Celia has a range of abilities to help users get things done. The deep integration grants Celia access to the device’s hardware and AI, enabling the voice assistant to support object identification, media playback control, text messaging, face-to-face translation, calorie scanning and more. Celia speaks English, French and Spanish at launch, and will be rolling out to the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Mexico, Chile and Columbia in the first phase, with more countries to come in the future. Cross Device Photo GalleryWith the distributed file system, Gallery now aggregates all media saved across Huawei smartphones and tablets running EMUI 10.1 that are connected to the same Wi-Fi AP network and logged in under the same HUAWEI ID. The search feature covers all aggregated media for users to easily find the photo or video that they are looking for, no matter on which device it is saved. AvailabilityEMUI 10.1 will roll out to over 30 Huawei smartphone models, including the HUAWEI Mate 30 Series, HUAWEI Mate X, HUAWEI P30 Series and more. Stay tuned to your local Huawei channels for more information regarding your local update schedule and details on supported devices. About Huawei Consumer BGHuawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 32 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com. For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on:• Facebook: facebook.com/HuaweiMobile• Twitter: twitter.com/HuaweiMobile• YouTube: youtube.com/HuaweiMobile• Instagram: instagram.com/huaweiMobile [1] Function available via HOTA update, supported countries: Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.