Tata Teleservices Maharashtra appoints N Srinath as additional director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:42 IST
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra appoints N Srinath as additional director

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on Tuesday said that N Srinath has ceased to be the managing director of the company with effect from March 31, 2020. The board of directors has appointed Srinath as additional director (non-executive non-independent) with effect from April 1, 2020, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"... this is to inform you that the term of N Srinath who was re-appointed as a managing director and key managerial personnel of the company for a period of two months from February 1, 2020, up to March 31, 2020, ends on March 31, 2020," it said. Accordingly, Srinath ceases to be managing director and director of the company with effect from close of business on March 31, 2020, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

