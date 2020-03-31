COVID-19: Pradhan lauds steel players' contribution to PM CARES Fund

COVID-19: Pradhan lauds steel players' contribution to PM CARES FundPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:06 IST
Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday lauded domestic steel players for contributing over Rs 500 crore to combat the coronavirus outbreak
"I am touched by this gesture of the steel fraternity to do its bit in protecting the country in time of its greatest need. It is with great pleasure, and much pride, that I announce that the steel sector is ready with a contribution of over Rs 500 crore by the PSUs and private sector combined towards the PM-Cares Fund," the minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Ministry of Steel
As per available information, NMDC has announced a financial assistance of Rs 150 crore towards PM-CARES Fund, SAIL has contributed Rs 30 crore, JSPL Rs 25 crore and JSW Group has committed Rs 100 crore to the fund.
