Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI reallocates portfolios of deputy governors

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:15 IST
RBI reallocates portfolios of deputy governors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday reallocated portfolios of deputy governors, with the Department of Regulation being entrusted to M K Jain. The move was necessitated as N S Vishwanathan demitted office on Tuesday, an RBI communique said.

Among Vishwanathan's portfolios, regulation goes to Jain, a career commercial banker-turned-central banker, while inspection will be taken care of by B P Kanungo. Kanungo, a career central banker whose term was extended on Tuesday, will also oversee the coordination function, while risk monitoring will go to Jain.

Jain will also take care of communication, while enforcement and secretary departments will be headed by Kanungo, the RBI said. Kanungo, Jain and the third DG Michael Patra will continue to hold their earlier portfolios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

CNN reporter Cuomo, brother of NY governor, has coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, whose brother Andrew is the high-profile governor of New York state, said Tuesday that he has contracted coronavirus -- and will keep broadcasting from self-isolation in his home. In these difficult times that seem t...

US outlines plan for Venezuela transition, sanctions relief

The Trump administration is prepared to lift sanctions on Venezuela in support of a new proposal to form a transitional government representing allies of both Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido, US officials said. The plan, wh...

Botswana records first death from coronavirus - vice president

Botswana has recorded its first death from the coronavirus, and its number of confirmed cases has risen to four, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane said on Tuesday.The fourth case is a 79-year-old woman who arrived from South Africa on the 15t...

US virus death toll exceeds official China tally: Johns Hopkins

The number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus has surpassed those reported by China, where the pandemic began in December, according to a toll published on Tuesday by Johns Hopkins UniversityThere have been 3,415 deaths in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020