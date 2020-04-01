Greek cruise ship has around 20 coronavirus cases: police

A Greek cruise ship was placed in quarantine near Athens with 383 people on board after about 20 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, port police said Tuesday. The Eleftherios Venizelos was sailing from Turkey to Spain when it stopped at the port of Piraeus on March 22.

The Greek-owned ship "could not continue to Spain because of the serious situation in that country due to the new coronavirus," a police spokeswoman told AFP. Around 20 people on board have tested positive for COVID-19 and the ship must now stay in Piraeus, the official said.

Only 33 of the 383 passengers and crew are Greek, according to the coast guard which did not give a breakdown of the other nationalities. Greece currently has 1,212 official cases of the novel coronavirus and has recorded 47 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.