Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stock index futures slide as more coronavirus damage revealed

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:19 IST
European stock index futures slide as more coronavirus damage revealed
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European stock index futures fell more than 3% on Wednesday as dismal economic data from Asia underpinned the ongoing damage from the coronavirus pandemic and fanned fears of a deep global recession.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures tumbled 3.8% following a rebound this week that was powered by aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus from around the world. But figures on Wednesday showed factory activity contracting across most of Asia in March as the outbreak paralyzed supply chains, with sharp falls in export, power-houses Japan and South Korea overshadowing a modest improvement in China.

"Though we may see bouncing PMI indices as 'bad' conditions 'normalize', the prospect for most economies' manufacturing sectors as they head into (the second quarter) is for even more weakness," said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific at ING. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended Tuesday with its worst quarter in 18 years, losing about $2.8 trillion in market value, as lockdown measures to contain the health crisis upended business activity, raising the threat of corporate defaults and mass layoffs.

Profit for companies listed on the benchmark index is now expected to slide by a fifth in the second quarter, deepening a European corporate recession. Commodities miner Glencore on Tuesday became the latest high-profile firm to defer a decision on its dividend payout for this year, warning of material disruption to production.

With the outbreak still far from contained globally, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Americans of a "painful" two weeks ahead, with signs the U.S. death toll could stretch into the hundreds of thousands even with social distancing measures. German DAX futures were off 3.6%, while French CAC futures fell 3.5%.

FTSE 100 futures shed 3.7% as the number of deaths from the coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose by 27% in the space of a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

RBI announces more measures to deal with economic fallout of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Wednesday announced more measures, including extension of period for realisation and repatriation of export proceeds, to deal with the economic fallout of Covid-19 pandemic. It also increased ways and means ...

Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru identified among COVID-19 hotspots

Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru have been identified among the prime 25 COVID-19 hotspots in the country. Chikkaballapur, since the last fourteen days, has been emerging as another hotspot, according to B Sriramulu, Minister of Health, Karnataka...

France's Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries

French supermarket retailer Carrefour and Uber Eats announced a new delivery service on Wednesday, aimed at helping Parisians buy essential goods and food during the nationwide lockdown triggered by the coronavirus crisis. The service, whic...

A century ago, sports rises from ravages of war and disease

The world in 1919 was hardly a place for fun and games. A war like no other had ravaged Europe, killing untold millions and leaving the continent devastated. The Spanish Flu pandemic was waning but still wreaking its horrors, with some 50 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020