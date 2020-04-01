Indiabulls Group Pledges ₹ 21 Cr. to the PM CARES Fund

MUMBAI, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the Corona Virus pandemic that has spread across the world, the Indiabulls Group today pledged ₹ 21 Crore to the Hon'ble Prime Minister's 'Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM CARES Fund). The Group hopes to keep supporting the exemplary work done by the Centre and State authorities in conjunction with healthcare professionals across the country, as they lead the unsung efforts against the pandemic

"This outbreak has spared no nation, and it will take the collective spirit of our entire country to best fight it. Indiabulls Group will aim to support every effort towards that objective," said, Sameer Gehlaut, Chairman, Indiabulls Group, "We ask citizens of India to come together and donate to the PM CARES Fund as much as they can during these trying times. We ask you to stay at home, stay safe and protect everyone by protecting yourself first."About Indiabulls GroupThe Indiabulls Group is a diversified financial services group with interests in housing finance, consumer finance and personal wealth. The Group also has a presence in Real Estate, Pharmaceuticals, Lighting and Infrastructure & Construction Equipment Leasing. The group has a net worth of more than ₹ 28,580 Crore. PWRPWR

