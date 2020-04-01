PFC disburses Rs 11K cr in first week of lockdown

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:34 IST
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has disbursed Rs 11,000 crore to finance power sector projects during the first week of lockdown till March 31. The company claimed that the lockdown to fight COVID-19 has not affected it's work as it disbursed Rs 5,300 crore on March 31, itself.

"During the lockdown period of one week, we disbursed more than Rs 11,000 crore and on the last day we disbursed Rs 5,300 crore, which is a remarkable achievement. "I am extremely happy to share that work of PFC did not suffer any pullbacks due to the lockdown and everyone contributed by working from home using the IT systems. This would not have been possible without the team-spirit displayed by PFCians," PFC Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Sharma said in an internal letter to company employees on Wednesday.

This would not have been possible without the contribution of each PFCian, who worked untiringly through weekends as well as late nights, he added. "I am extremely proud to be a part of this family, who has come out on top of adversities and challenges time and again. I am confident that PFCians would continue to display this unfettered and strong dedication going forward as well," Sharma said in the letter.

PFC is under administrative control of Ministry of Power, and finances power sector projects..

