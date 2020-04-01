Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siemens Gamesa bags contract for project in Brazil

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:01 IST
Siemens Gamesa bags contract for project in Brazil

Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract to supply its next generation turbines for 312 MW project to AES in Brazil. As per the contract, Siemens Gamesa will supply 52 units of its next generation SG 5.8-170 turbines to AES for its 312 MW Tucano wind farm in Brazil, the company said in a statement. "The turbines will operate at up to 6.2 MW capacity. For this order, the company will leverage its strong supply chain and upgrade its nacelle assembly plant in Camaçari to produce Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform locally," it said. The wind farm, located in Bahia, is scheduled for commissioning in 2021.

"This is the third and largest deal for next generation Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, and first in Brazil, taking the total orders close to 600 MW in Europe and Latin America," the company said. Over the last decade, Siemens Gamesa has brought its latest technologies and invested heavily in localizing production and creating jobs in Brazil. "We see the footprint of our Siemens Gamesa 5.X expanding globally, demonstrating its adaptability to all markets,” its CEO of onnshore business unit Alfonso Faubel said.

He further said the new order means that Siemens Gamesa is the first OEM to introduce its latest generation of onshore wind turbines in Brazil..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi discusses coronavirus crisis with Saudi counterpart

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart during which the two leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and underscored the importance of collaborative endeavour...

Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. These resources will help ena...

Two Indias -- one at home doing yoga, other fighting for survival: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a dig at the government, saying there were two Indias with one at home doing yoga, watching Ramayan and playing antakshari, and the other trying to reach home and fighting for survival. A...

India's fiscal deficit may shoot to 6.2% of GDP in FY21: Fitch Solutions

Indias fiscal deficit in 2020-21 may shoot up to 6.2 per cent of the GDP from 3.5 per cent government estimate as a fallout of the Covid-19 economic stimulus package, Fitch Solutions said on Wednesday. With businesses disrupted due to the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020