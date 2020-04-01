Left Menu
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:54 IST
FTSE 100 slides on weak PMI data, bank dividend halt
London's stock markets suffered sharp losses on Wednesday, as banking shares dived after suspending dividend payments while plunging factory activity in Britain and elsewhere underlined the severe economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered dropped between 5.3% and 9.7%, dragging the FTSE 100 lower by 4.1%.

The lenders said on Tuesday they would suspend dividend payments, bowing to pressure from the regulator, to save their capital as a buffer against potential losses from the virus outbreak. "Retracting declared 2H19 dividends ... doesn't provide a particularly significant buffer against future losses so we'd expect the market to assume no capital distribution for some time, a further negative for already weakened share prices," BofA analysts said.

The FTSE 100 recorded its worst quarter since 1987 in the previous session amid mounting evidence of the economic damage from the pandemic that led to a 27% increase in the number of deaths in Britain on Tuesday. Despite unprecedented steps taken by policymakers to inject trillions of dollars in the global economy, the blue-chip index is down about 29% from its Jan. 17 peak, while an index of mid-cap shares is down more than 33% from all-time highs.

Factory activity data from the UK echoed those from Asia and Europe, with output from Britain's manufacturing sector in March shrinking at the fastest pace since the eurozone debt crisis. "The quest in finding that floor for stocks appears to still have some way to go, given that valuations remain relatively elevated compared to how corporate earnings typically fare amid a recession," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

Oil major BP Plc fell 3.7% after rating agency Moody's cut its outlook to "negative", citing a slump in oil prices. The company also slashed its 2020 spending plan by 25% and will reduce output from its U.S. shale oil and gas business. Commodity miner and trader Glencore fell 4.2% as it delayed its $2.6 billion dividend payout for this year and said there could be material disruption to production due to the coronavirus.

Online car market place Auto Trader dropped 7.3% after saying it would sell new shares worth 5% of its capital to shore up its finances and liquidity position.

