FOREX-Dollar rallies as investors brace for global downturn

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:04 IST
The dollar rallied against riskier currencies on Wednesday, with markets staring at what looked likely to be one of the worst economic contractions for decades as the world confronted the coronavirus pandemic.

The dollar advanced against the euro, sterling and most other major currencies as selling in global shares highlighted growing risks from the pandemic that has shown little sign of abating. The dollar's status as the world's reserve currency makes it a natural safe haven, as evidence builds of a massive global economic downturn.

German and British factory output gauges on Tuesday slumped to multi-year lows, painting a similarly bleak picture to manufacturing data from Japan and South Korea overnight. European equity markets tumbled in morning trading, following from falls in Asia.

Further surveys due later from the United States are expected to do little for investor confidence. The country's private employment data is likely to show a drop in payrolls. The dollar was up 0.7% against a basket of currencies on Wednesday and up nearly 1.5% since Monday. It remains below last month's multi-year peaks reached last month, before the Fed pumped more dollars into the system.

Analysts say coordinated action by central banks to boost dollar supply has helped rush into the dollar and extreme volatility, but money markets still need time to settle. "The dollar has regained some lost ground over the last couple of days, but the FX market needs more time before it works out where it is," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank.

"We are still seeing some abnormal U.S. dollar funding and I think the fundamentals are very difficult to work out. We have seen some manufacturing PMIs today, but we are still in a situation where it's difficult to interpret these numbers." The euro fell 1% against the dollar, last changing hands at $1.09275.

A slew of currencies - including the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, along with the South African rand - were down around 1% versus the greenback. Sterling fared slightly better, last down 0.5% at $1.2356. The Japanese yen - seen by investors as a safe bet - was one of the few currencies to hold its ground against the dollar. It was last flat at 107.645 yen, as even the Swiss franc fell 0.6%.

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday broadened access to dollars for dozens of foreign central banks. "In my view, markets have still not fully priced in the damage from the coronavirus, with some people still talking about V-shaped recovery," said Masahiko Loo, portfolio manager at Alliance Bernstein in Tokyo.

"The U.S. and Europe are hit by the first wave now, but as you can see in Asia, there could be more waves from re-imported cases. Human psychology also does not quickly recover either after an experience like this."

