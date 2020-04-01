Sirish Batchu Appointed Managing Director for Danlaw in India

Hyderabad, Telengana, April 1, 2020: Danlaw a global leader in connected car technology recently announced the appointment of Sirish Batchu as the company’s new Managing Director to lead Danlaw’s growth efforts in India. Sirish is an industry veteran with over 28+ years of rich working experience across Automotive and IT industry especially in OEMs & EV segments in India. He has previously held various leadership roles involving Strategy, Business and R&D and has been previously associated with several firms including Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ather Energy.

Under his able leadership, Danlaw looks forward to further build upon the company’s technical innovation capabilities and drive its next level of growth in the country making it the leading automotive electronics products and engineering solutions supplier in India. “As the automotive industry rapidly transforms towards the connected, shared & electric, I am excited to lead the efforts of Danlaw India and help its customers to navigate this transformation by leveraging Danlaw’s deep domain knowledge and expertise“ said Sirish. About Danlaw Danlaw is a global leader in connected car technology and automotive electronics. We focus our efforts on research and development to create intelligent solutions for an increasingly connected world. Our team is dedicated to revolutionizing mobility by driving innovation and bringing people together.

For more information about Danlaw’s connected vehicle technology, please visit - http://www.danlawtech.com PWR PWR.

