Fertiliser firms donate more than Rs 27 cr to PM-CARES

Fertiliser firms have donated over Rs 27 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the fertiliser and chemicals ministry said on Wednesday. Leading fertiliser cooperative IFFCO has contributed Rs 25 crore, KRIBHCO about Rs 2 crore to PM-CARES, while state-owned firm NFL-KISAN about Rs 63.94 lakh, the ministry said in a statement.

The Centre has set up the PM-CARES Fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation such as that posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has already clarified that any contribution made to the said fund shall qualify as CSR expenditure under the Companies Act 2013. Commending on the contribution made by these companies, Fertiliser and Chemicals Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said it will go a long way in helping the government combat coronavirus and mitigate the impact of the outbreak.

