Takeda appoints Koki Sato as new country head for India

Drug firm Takeda on Wednesday said it has appointed Koki Sato as the country head for the company's India business. He will lead the company's operations with a focus on the expansion of patient access to Takeda's innovative portfolio in the country, the company said in a statement.

Prior to this role, Sato was the General Manager of Ukraine, Belarus, and Moldova (UBM) cluster in Takeda’s ICMEA area, it added. "India is of significant importance for Takeda and we endeavour to develop initiatives which will lead to enhanced patient access to our highly innovative medicines locally," Sato said.

Takeda remains committed to serving India's patients, and aims to bring newer therapies for rare diseases, gastroenterology, and oncology to them in the coming years, along with hopefully, the company's dengue vaccine candidate, he added. Sato holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and economics from Waseda University, Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

