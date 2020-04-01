GST mop-up in March at Rs 97,597 cr

GST mop-up in March at Rs 97,597 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:13 IST
Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in March stood at Rs 97,597 crore, lower than over Rs 1.05 lakh crore collected in February
Of the total Rs 97,597 crore revenue, the central GST stood at Rs 19,183 crore, state GST at Rs 25,601 crore and integrated GST at Rs 44,508 crore, which included Rs 18,056 crore collected on imports, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday
The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed up to March 31, 2020 is 76.5 lakh.
