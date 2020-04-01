Left Menu
Development News Edition

Career Goals Does Not Get Locked Down for the Students of JD Institute

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:17 IST
Career Goals Does Not Get Locked Down for the Students of JD Institute

BANGALORE, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Educators and students around the world are feeling the extraordinary ripple effect of the COVID-19 as schools and colleges close down amid the public health emergency. To help and ensure continuity in education, JD Institute of Fashion Technology is taking all the necessary measures to provide e-learning and digital training to its postgraduate and undergraduate students. The Institute makes sure that live-online classes are conducted daily along with reference materials provided at their fingertips. Technology is a boon during such scenarios and is at its peak when stepping out is not an option. The faculties and students of the institute are making optimum use of the digital space to continue with their regular classes, and lecturers. The professors have also designed online formative assessments and self-assessment activities for students through a software that aims to help them keep track of their assignments and projects. A student's natural instincts are not to lay dormant. With a spirit and enthusiasm towards their career, they are exploring their innovative ideas, and are gearing up for the JD Annual Design Awards 2020, concentrating on the theme - #UNDO, a solution through design to achieve the 17 sustainable goals provided by the United Nations.

The students whilst preparing for their Annual Design project, have already started the journey of providing coherent solutions to attain sustainability through the medium of fashion, art, and design. They are interacting with their Industry mentors and are finishing up all the process that are required to execute the project. Commenting on the scenario, Ms. Suma, Academics-in-charge for JD Institute, South, said," As we strive towards safeguarding the wellbeing of students and every individual, we are equally as committed to safeguard and empower the creativity of our students. I firmly believe that learning should never stop, hence our faculties and Industry mentors have been working extensively and engaging with the students at every step. With this, we are also hoping for the world to come back to its normalcy soon." Students at work - https://www.jdinstitute.edu.in/digital-technology-comes-to-the-rescue-to-teach-and-learn-during-lockdown/ About JD Institute of Fashion Technology: Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 38+ learning centres across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow. For more information, visit - www.jdinstitute.edu.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010181/JD_Institute_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus pushes reluctant Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cited the coronavirus pandemic as the impetus for reluctantly creating her first personal Facebook account in a post on Wednesday. Since coming to power in 2016, Suu Kyi has largely communicated through forma...

Portugal PM says virus restrictions could last months, deaths rise to 187

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday that the country may be facing one, two, three months of restrictions on movement of people, as the number those who have died from the coronavirus nears 200. A total of 3,600 compan...

Mobile phones of people under home quarantine will be tracked: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police has been ordered to track mobile phones of people under home quarantine to check their movement and ensure no violations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. We handed over a list of 11,084 phone numbers to police...

COVID-19: After pay cut, GoAir tells staff that portion of March salary has been deferred to April

After introducing a pay cut for all employees last week as the coronavirus pandemic has drastically impacted the aviation sector, GoAir CEO Vinay Dube told the employees on Wednesday that a portion of their Marchs salary has been deferred t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020