CPSEs under Steel Ministry makes payment of due tax to Govt

Several Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under the Ministry of Steel has made payment of due tax to the government under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme by 31st March 2020. The government initiated the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme with the objective of reducing income tax pending litigation, generate timely revenues for the Government and help taxpayers to end their tax disputes with the department by paying disputed tax and get a waiver from payment of interest and penalty.

(With Inputs from PIB)

