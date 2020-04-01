Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti shares fall 1 pc after co reports decline in sales

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:23 IST
Maruti shares fall 1 pc after co reports decline in sales
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday fell 1 percent after the company reported a 16.1 percent dip in total sales in 2019-20. The scrip declined 1.03 percent to close at Rs 4,243.60 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 2.15 percent to Rs 4,195.30.

On the NSE, it fell 0.97 percent to close at Rs 4,246.35. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 16.1 percent dip in total sales in 2019-20 at 15,63,297 units as slowdown and coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the auto sector.

The auto major had sold 18,62,449 units in the 2018-19 financial year. Domestic sales during 2019-20 declined 16.7 percent to 14,61,126 units as compared with 17,53,700 units in 2018-19, MSI said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Glezos dies at 97; Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal roles and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Lindsay Lohan says Im back teasing new single amid a pandemicActress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tue...

59 Tabligh Jamaat returnees from west TN isolated in govt hospitals

Nearly 60 people, who returned to three western districts of Tamil Nadu after attending a religious congregation in Delhi, have been identified and quarantined. The Nilgiris district administration has identified and placed eight people und...

13-year-old boy with no health issues is UK’s youngest COVID-19 victim

A 13-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions has become the UKs youngest victim of the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise in the country. Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab was admitted to Kings College ...

Kenya president sorry for coronavirus cop violence

Kenyas president on Wednesday apologised for violence meted out by police following the declaration of a nationwide curfew last week to curb the spread of coronavirus. I want to apologise to all Kenyans for... some excesses that were conduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020