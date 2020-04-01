Maruti shares fall 1 pc after co reports decline in sales

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday fell 1 percent after the company reported a 16.1 percent dip in total sales in 2019-20. The scrip declined 1.03 percent to close at Rs 4,243.60 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 2.15 percent to Rs 4,195.30.

On the NSE, it fell 0.97 percent to close at Rs 4,246.35. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 16.1 percent dip in total sales in 2019-20 at 15,63,297 units as slowdown and coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the auto sector.

The auto major had sold 18,62,449 units in the 2018-19 financial year. Domestic sales during 2019-20 declined 16.7 percent to 14,61,126 units as compared with 17,53,700 units in 2018-19, MSI said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.