Career goals does not get locked down for the students of JD Institute

Educators and students around the world are feeling the extraordinary ripple effect of the COVID-19 as schools and colleges close down amid the public health emergency. To help and ensure continuity in education, JD Institute of Fashion Technology is taking all the necessary measures to provide e-learning and digital training to its postgraduate and undergraduate students.

01-04-2020
Career goals does not get locked down for the students of JD Institute. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Apr 1 (ANI/ PRNewswire): Educators and students around the world are feeling the extraordinary ripple effect of the COVID-19 as schools and colleges close down amid the public health emergency. To help and ensure continuity in education, JD Institute of Fashion Technology is taking all the necessary measures to provide e-learning and digital training to its postgraduate and undergraduate students. The Institute makes sure that live-online classes are conducted daily along with reference materials provided at their fingertips.

Technology is a boon during such scenarios and is at its peak when stepping out is not an option. The faculties and students of the institute are making optimum use of the digital space to continue with their regular classes, and lecturers. The professors have also designed online formative assessments and self-assessment activities for students through a software that aims to help them keep track of their assignments and projects. A student's natural instincts are not to lay dormant. With a spirit and enthusiasm towards their career, they are exploring their innovative ideas, and are gearing up for the JD Annual Design Awards 2020, concentrating on the theme - #UNDO, a solution through design to achieve the 17 sustainable goals provided by the United Nations.

The students whilst preparing for their Annual Design project, have already started the journey of providing coherent solutions to attain sustainability through the medium of fashion, art, and design. They are interacting with their Industry mentors and are finishing up all the process that are required to execute the project. "As we strive towards safeguarding the wellbeing of students and every individual, we are equally as committed to safeguard and empower the creativity of our students. I firmly believe that learning should never stop, hence our faculties and Industry mentors have been working extensively and engaging with the students at every step. With this, we are also hoping for the world to come back to its normalcy soon," said Suma, Academics-in-charge for JD Institute, South.

Students at work - https://www.jdinstitute.edu.in/digital-technology-comes-to-the-rescue-to-teach-and-learn-during-lockdown/

