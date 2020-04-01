SAIL registers 30 per cent jump in prime rails output in FY20

State-owned steel maker SAIL has registered 30 per cent jump in prime rails output at 12.85 lakh tonne during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. In 2018-19, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) had produced 9.85 LT prime rails, a company statement said. "SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant ended the fiscal 2019-20 with a cumulative production of 12.85 lakh tonne of UTS 90 prime rails, thereby registering an impressive growth of 30 per cent. In 2018-19, the plant had produced 9.85 LT of UTS 90 prime rails," it said.

The company produces rails in length of 130 metre and 260 metre at its plant in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh and supplies to the Indian Railways. SAIL said in the last fiscal, it produced 6.66 lakh tonne of 260 metre rails, registering a rise of 52 per cent compared to 2018-19. "SAIL is committed to fulfilling the requirements of Indian Railways. SAIL and Indian Railways share a synergy of more than sixty years which have been moving India swiftly on railways. We are continuously ramping up our production of rails, especially the long rails to cater to the requirements of Indian Railways," SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said.

The company, under the steel ministry, is the country's largest steel-making company and as per an agreement, it supplies rails to Indian Railways..

