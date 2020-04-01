M&M tractor sales down 31% at 13,613 units in March

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday reported 31 per cent decline in tractor sales at 13,613 units in March. The company had sold 19,688 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic tractor sales were at 13,418 units as against 18,446 units in March last year, down 27 per cent, it added. Exports in March stood at 195 units as compared to 1,242 units in the year-ago month, down 84 per cent, the company said.

"The month was disrupted as business was hugely impacted by the lockdown just before the start of festive days in large parts of the country. In compliance with the regulations, the anticipated retail surge and billing totally stopped in all states," M&M Executive Director, Auto & Farm Equipment Sectors Rajesh Jejurikar said. He further said the central government has taken timely initiatives for the farming community in the form of specific relief packages.

"We hope this will help bring in momentum for tractor sales, after the lockdown ends," Jejurikar added..

