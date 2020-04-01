34 lakh transactions effected via Post Office Savings Bank, 6.5 lakh through IPPB during lockdown

As many as 34 lakh transactions took place through Post Office Savings Bank and 6.5 lakh transactions through India Post Payments Bank, during the lockdown period as on March 31. Online medicine company netmeds.com and e-commerce company Amazon have also approached India Post for delivery of medicine and essential commodities in metros and some other locations, an official release said.

"During the lockdown period as on 31.03.2020, 34 lakh transactions were effected through POSB (Post Office Savings Bank) and 6.5 lakh transactions were effected through IPPB (India Post Payments Bank). Around 2 lakh accountable mails including speed post registered letters, parcels and money-orders were delivered," it said. Mobile Post Offices are functioning in Kerala, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and some other circles to provide essential postal and financial services.

The routes of these mobile post offices are decided depending upon requirements, the statement said. The Department of Posts is also moving ventilators, COVID-19 Test Kits and other medical equipments as per requests of various organisations from selected locations to destinations across the country by using cargo airlines and its own mail motor network.

The Telengana Circle has tied up with the Health Department for distribution of medical kits, while Gujarat Circle has despatched consignment of medical supplies and essential medicines to Surat, Bharuch, Valsad, Rajkot, Jaipur, Pune and Kolkata in partnership with Indian Drug Manufacturing Association. "Under the Ganga Swaroop Yojana, a scheme of Government of Gujarat for payment of benefits to widows, Gujarat Circle has drawn an extensive mechanism to ensure such payments in rural and semi-urban areas to widow beneficiaries. An amount of Rs 51 crores has been credited in 4 lakh Post Office Saving Bank Accounts and its disbursement will commence from 3 April," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.