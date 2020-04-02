Implementation date for track, trace system for exports of drug formulations extended

The government has again extended the date for implementation of track and trace system for exports of drug formulations till October 1 this year, according to directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT). The decision is applicable for both non-SSI (small scale industry) and SSI-manufactured drugs.

"The date for implementation of track and trace system for export of drug formulations with respect to maintaining the parent-child relationship in packaging levels and its uploading on central portal has been extended upto October 1 this year for both SSI and non-SSI manufactured drugs," DGFT has said in a public notice. The date has been extended from time to time. The last extension was till April 1, 2020.

The manufacturer or exporter of drug formulations will have to print the barcode as per the global standards at different packaging levels - primary, secondary and tertiary - to facilitate tracking and tracing of their products. Barcode helps in tracking and tracing origin of drugs, which minimises the chances of genuine medicines being considered spurious, sub-standard or counterfeit.

In a separate notification, the DGFT have also provided one time relaxation for steel importers to comply with the procedures of Steel import monitoring system (SIMS). "One time relaxation is provided through extension of validity to 135 days of the automatic registration number generated under SIMS till march 31 this year," it has said.

Under SIMS, steel importers are required to submit advance information in an online system for import of items and obtain an automatic registration number by paying specified registration fees. The importer can apply for registration not earlier than 60th day and not later than 15th day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment. The registration number granted remains valid for 75 days.

These registration numbers which are generated till March 31 this year will remain valid for 60 days beyond the 75th day period. In view of delays in shipments due to Covid 19 breakout, it said the registration number generated till March 31 shall remain valid for a period of 135 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.