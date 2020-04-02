Jammu-Srinagar NH partially restored to allow trucks carrying essential supplies to reach Kashmir

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Thursday after being closed for a week to facilitate passage of trucks carrying essential supplies to Kashmir valley, officials said. A single stretch has been cleared on the arterial highway to allow passage of the trucks carrying essential commodities which were stranded there for many days, they said.

Over 1,000 trucks are stranded on the highway. Work shall restart again after clearing the stranded vehicles carrying supplies to Kashmir as the road is not opened yet, Deputy SP (Highway) Ramban Ajay Anand said.

