Foreign tourists' queries deluge stranded-in-India portal: Tourism Ministry

The Ministry of Tourism has received over 500 requests from foreign tourists on its ‘Stranded in India’ portal which it launched on March 31, the ministry said in a statement. In majority of requests, foreign tourists have sought information for travelling back to their home countries or for extension of their visas to stay in India due to their inability to return home due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country

The foreign tourists struck in various smaller places in the India have also sought information on how to reach metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai from where they can take flights back to their own countries once the lockdown is over, the ministry said.

