Shriram Group to contribute Rs 10 cr to PM-CARES Fund

Diversified financial services player Shriram Group on Thursday said it is contributing Rs 10 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The group has already contributed Rs 8 crore and will give the balance Rs 2 crore soon, it said in a statement. The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was set up on March 28 to raise money for combating the coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected. In a separate release, PNB Housing said it has donated Rs 1.76 crore partly to fund critical scientific research on combating Covid-19, being undertaken by the National Centre for Bio-Sciences, and to feed affected migrant workers, labourers and the homeless in Delhi.

