Uber to deliver household essentials to consumers, ties up with bigbasket

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:36 IST
Ride-hailing platform Uber will now deliver household essentials to customers and has partnered with bigbasket for the service amid the ongoing countrywide lockdown. Uber, which is in discussions with other supermarkets and pharmacies for offering similar delivery services, said two-wheelers (UberMoto) and four-wheelers (UberGo and UberXL) and network of driver-partners will help support delivery of essential supplies safely to consumers' doorsteps.

"This last-mile delivery service provides multiple wins. It supports authorities in containing COVID-19, delivers essential supplies in a timely manner to customers and creates earning opportunities for drivers. We will not charge any commission for our efforts," Uber India and South Asia Director-Operations and Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh told PTI. He added that the partnership with grocery delivery platform bigbasket is the first in this direction.

With the implementation of the 21-day lockdown, the government has allowed only people in essential services like healthcare, banking and media to commute. With no cabs being allowed to ply, driver-partners of ride-hailing apps have been left with no source of income. Uber said its association with bigbasket will comply with all hygiene and traffic regulations. The new service will enable bigbasket to serve customers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida. The e-passes required by the delivery partners as well as their training will be handled by bigbasket.

"The ongoing pan-India lockdown has led to a disruption in the supply of essential goods, primarily led by a shortage of personnel and delivery vehicles. We are very happy to partner with Uber India for this initiative and we will be utilising a portion of their huge fleet of cars, bikes as well as personnel to help with our deliveries to fulfill customer orders," bigbasket National Process Head-Last Mile Lalita Aggarwal said. All drivers associated with this service have been provided masks, gloves, sanitisers, and specialised safety training.

E-commerce companies have been struggling to deliver orders after the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus came into effect from March 25. Even though the government allowed delivery of essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce platform, players have complained of their delivery staff being hassled by police. With local authorities shutting down warehouses and stopping trucks from crossing state borders, e-commerce players have seen their operations getting disrupted. Another challenge facing the industry is the availability of limited staff for warehouses and logistics.

While these companies have gradually resumed services across various cities they operate in, it will still be a few days before they can clear the pending orders, according to industry watchers. Many of these firms have even stopped taking fresh orders to clear the pending orders..

