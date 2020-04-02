Left Menu
BEL contributes Rs 12.71 Cr to PM CARES Fund to combat COVID- 19

02-04-2020
The employees of NavratnaDefence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) have contributedtheir one days salary amounting to Rs 2.71 crore to the PrimeMinister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in EmergencySituations (PM CARES) Fund, the BEL said on Thursday

The PSU said in a statement the company has alsoreleased Rs 10 crore from its Corporate Social ResponsibilityFund towards PM CARES fund, to combat and contain the COVID-19pandemic in India and also for relief efforts

BEL is putting in all efforts to support the countryswar against COVID-19, the press release said.PTI GMSPTI PTI

