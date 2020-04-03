JSPL clocks 13 pc rise in FY20 domestic steel production at 6.3 million tonnes

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Friday its domestic steel production totalled 6.3 million tonnes in 2019-20, up 13 per cent from 5.59 million tonnes in the previous fiscal. The production at JSIS Oman too moved up by 9 per cent from 1.71 million tonnes to 1.87 per cent in the same period.

While domestic sales jumped 12 per cent to 6.04 million tonnes in FY20 from 5.41 per cent in FY19, sales at JSIS Oman moved up 4 per cent to 1.88 million tonnes from 1.81 million tonnes. "It is truly a splendid achievement," said JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma. "The 3 million tonnes per annum figure from the newly-installed Angul plant was a dream which comes true now. Raigarh has already done this miracle twice earlier."

Sharma said India's largest blast furnace at Angul in Odisha continues to produce more than 10,000 tonnes per day of hot metal and the world's only synthesis gas-based direct reduced iron (DRI) plant is running well, which will lead to creating new records in future. "Oman has also shown an incredible performance," he said. "The electric arc furnace in Oman has produced 2.02 lakh tonnes of steel in one month which is a record for the plant of its kind. We will aim to do much more in this new financial year."

JSPL operates India's only private sector rail mill at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh which clocked a record production of 5.7 lakh tonnes in FY20. It recently got approval from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation for the supply of head hardened rail (1080HH grade). The plate mill in Raigarh also achieved highest-ever production at 9.47 lakh tonnes and surpassed its previous record of 8.4 lakh tonnes in 2018-19. (ANI)

