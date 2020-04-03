Cyient inks pact with Hitachi Rail to accelerate signalling technology deployment

IT firm Cyient on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Hitachi Rail to deliver a series of project engineering services to support the latter in accelerating the evolution of its signalling technology. The partnership will also help Hitachi Rail in expanding and enhancing its project execution capacity, Cyient said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, Cyient will develop and operate a central delivery centre for Hitachi Rail in India, and a regional centre in the US, it added. These centres will be responsible for delivering engineering services (such as application logic design, hardware design, software configuration, and verification and validation) for Hitachi's global signalling projects that use proprietary interlocking platforms, the statement said.

The company will also provide software development and configuration support for Hitachi’s ATS product. "We are excited to be working with Hitachi Rail and support them on critical, state-of-the-art signaling projects worldwide. This agreement is a reflection of Cyient’s credibility in building global partnerships in safety-critical industries such as rail transportation," Cyient MD and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.