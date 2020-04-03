Covid 19: Coal India arms distribute more than 3.3 lakh masks to people

Covid 19: Coal India arms distribute more than 3.3 lakh masks to peoplePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:00 IST
CIL subsidiaries have distributed more than 3.3 lakh face masks to the people in and around coal mines as the country battles the coronavirus crisis, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. "As #IndiaFightsCorona, coal companies are contributing immensely to the battle against #COVID19. So far, @CoalIndiaHQ with support from subsidiary companies, has distributed more than 3.3 lakh face masks to the populace in and around coal mines," the minister said in a tweet. Of the 3.3 lakh face masks, Coal India Ltd (CIL) arm ECL has distributed the maximum 76,367 masks followed by NCL- 66,847, SECL- 64,536, WCL- 52,613, among others. CIL had earlier pledged Rs 220 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES)Fund to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The PSU has taken various initiatives to continue the dry fuel supply to various sectors, including power, even during the lockdown period. The measures include extending the time for coal lifting and making payments and relaxing penalty against defaulters, the minister said.
