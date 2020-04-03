Left Menu
Development News Edition

CERT-In alerts people about fake UPI IDs seeking donations towards PM-CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:15 IST
CERT-In alerts people about fake UPI IDs seeking donations towards PM-CARES Fund

Cyber security watchdog CERT-In has alerted people about fake UPI IDs similar to that of PM-CARES Fund and appealed to all to check the authenticity of the original ID before donating. The IDs have been created on UPI handle of Indian banks including PNB, HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, to mislead people

"CERT-In has received several reports about fake UPI IDs, which are similar to the UPI ID used by the 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund," the cyber watchdog said. CERT-In said that pmcares@pnb, pmcares@hdfcbank, pmcare@yesbank, pmcare@ybl, pmcare@upi, pmcare@sbi and pmcare@icici are fake ids. "It may be noted that the genuine UPI Id is "pmcares@sbi" and registered account name is "PM CARES". It is advised that citizens may verify the UPI ID and registered name before making any donations," CERT-In said

The Prime Minister's Office had announced setting up of this fund on March 28 with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the coronavirus pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Home Ministry asks states to take strict action against Tablighi Jamaat members allegedly abusing health workers: Officials.

Home Ministry asks states to take strict action against Tablighi Jamaat members allegedly abusing health workers Officials....

166 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state reached 166, Rajasthan Health Department said on Friday.The latest tally includes 21 evacuees at Army camps in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, 29 Tableeghi Jamaat attendees and 2 Italians who ...

China slashes reserve requirements for small banks to support virus-hit economy

Chinas central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that mid-sized and small banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 400 billion yuan 56.38 billion in liquidity to shore up the economy, which has been badly jolted by ...

Singapore closes workplaces, schools as coronavirus cases jump

Singapore will close schools and most workplaces for a month as part of stricter measures to curb a recent jump in coronavirus infections, it said on Friday, an announcement that sent locals racing to supermarkets to stock up on staples.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020