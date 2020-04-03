Left Menu
Development News Edition

AgVa Healthcare teams up with Maruti Suzuki to make low-cost ventilators

AgVa Healthcare has teamed up with automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki to ramp up production of ventilators after the government called on all firms to contribute to the anti-coronavirus effort.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:30 IST
AgVa Healthcare teams up with Maruti Suzuki to make low-cost ventilators
The ventilator runs on room air without the need of compressed medical air. Image Credit: ANI

AgVa Healthcare has teamed up with automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki to ramp up production of ventilators after the government called on all firms to contribute to the anti-coronavirus effort. An AgVa ventilator weighs only 3.5 kg and helps move less-critical patients back to their homes as the machine is easy to transport and install, and does not need much power.

Ventilators pump air into the lungs and are critical for hospitals around the world as they are swamped with COVID-19 cases. Reports say India only has about 40,000 ventilators. AgVa has a capacity to produce 500 units per month but has been manufacturing 100 to 200 ventilators so far.

"Earlier, we were producing AgVa advanced ventilators. But after some modification in inspiratory, expiratory and beeping system, changes in software and hardware were made and we came up with COVID-19 ventilators," said Chief Executive Officer Diwakar Vaish. "Our target is to produce 20,000 COVID-19 ventilators per month, and later increase production to six digits," he said.

Vaish said the company has an order book of about 17,000 ventilators, each costing about Rs 1.5 lakh. A traditional ventilator costs between Rs 4 lakh to 5 lakh. As the death toll due to fresh coronavirus mounts across the country, which is under lockdown, AgVa is increasing production at both its units in Noida bordering the outskirts of the national capital.

He said while Maruti will help scale up production, the ventilator will remain a product of AgVa. The ventilator runs on room air without the need of compressed medical air. It can deliver 100 per cent fraction of inspired oxygen (FIO2) when connected to an oxygen source. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Home Ministry asks states to take strict action against Tablighi Jamaat members allegedly abusing health workers: Officials.

Home Ministry asks states to take strict action against Tablighi Jamaat members allegedly abusing health workers Officials....

166 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state reached 166, Rajasthan Health Department said on Friday.The latest tally includes 21 evacuees at Army camps in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, 29 Tableeghi Jamaat attendees and 2 Italians who ...

China slashes reserve requirements for small banks to support virus-hit economy

Chinas central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that mid-sized and small banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 400 billion yuan 56.38 billion in liquidity to shore up the economy, which has been badly jolted by ...

Singapore closes workplaces, schools as coronavirus cases jump

Singapore will close schools and most workplaces for a month as part of stricter measures to curb a recent jump in coronavirus infections, it said on Friday, an announcement that sent locals racing to supermarkets to stock up on staples.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020