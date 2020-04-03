Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Revv offers cars for healthcare workers' commute at zero fee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:48 IST
COVID-19: Revv offers cars for healthcare workers' commute at zero fee

Self-drive mobility start-up Revv on Friday said it will offer cars at zero fee to assist healthcare workers amid the coronavirus outbreak. The service is now functional in five cities - Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune, and overall, Revv expects to mobilise over 1,000 cars to help healthcare workers commute to hospitals, a statement said.

Companies across the country -- right from startups to the giants-- have come forward to contribute in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, tech firm ValueLabs and its employees has donated USD 730,000 (about Rs 5.25 crore) to help address relief measures in the current COVID-19 situation.

Springfit mattress said it is producing and donating two lakh face masks to support healthcare and other essential service workers. "In the present circumstances, we will be making around two lakh surgical masks in a month that will be donated across the country. We are also planning to have our two other factories follow the Coimbatore factory’s lead for the next several days," Springfit Director Nitin Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Spat over presidential election tests Poland's ruling coalition

Polands government is at risk of splitting after a junior coalition party said presidential elections should not be held in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, rejecting the main Law and Justice PiS partys line that they should go ahea...

PM reaffirmed my belief that we can't let our guard down after April 14: Tendulkar

The iconic Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said managing the period after April 14 would be crucial to how India fares in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, a belief which was shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conferen...

Coronavirus: GoM reviews overall situation across India

As the country battles a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, the government on Friday carried out a detailed review of the overall healthcare system as well as the situation arising out of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, officials said. The ...

Home Ministry asks states to take strict action against Tablighi Jamaat members allegedly abusing health workers: Officials.

Home Ministry asks states to take strict action against Tablighi Jamaat members allegedly abusing health workers Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020