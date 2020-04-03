Left Menu
Fiinovation Joins Hands with Admitad India to Help Daily Wage Earners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:13 IST
The campaign will involve the distribution of essential commodities such as food packages, masks, sanitizers, and hygiene kits and also spread relevant awarenessNew Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)In order to insulate the economic repercussions of COVID-19 on the marginalised section of the society, especially the daily wage earners, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) has joined hands with Admitad India, a part of Admitad- a global affiliate network. As part of the partnership, a community level intervention has been designed to support the people living in the slum regions around Delhi-NCR, and also the migrant labourers. Discipleship Centre, a Delhi-based NGO that has been actively working towards sustainable development of marginalized communities, will manage the on-ground implementation of the project. Ration kits along with essential commodities such as masks, sanitizers and hygiene kits will be donated to the families of the labourers and daily wagers. The project also envisions various precautionary and awareness measures for protection against COVID-19. Fiinovation has been closely monitoring the situation since the outbreak of the epidemic and has been actively designing community-level social initiatives along with its implementation partners. The current public health conundrum requires concerted effort from all sections of the society and Fiinovation has been leading the way with its tireless efforts towards the cause. Speaking on the development, Ms. Neha Kulwal, Country Manager, Admitad India said, “The impact of the novel coronavirus is multi-faceted and requires a concerted effort. Our initiative will benefit the daily wagers and labourers and save them from both the outbreak and destitution because of it. The initiative intends to act as a beacon that not only provides relief but also spreads awareness against the global pandemic.” Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation said, “As the country faces the threat posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 virus, our commitment towards public welfare remains unwavered. We along with our implementation partners have been taking affirmative actions against the epidemic and we will continue to be at the frontline to extend our support, especially where it is needed the most.” About FiinovationInnovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) is a global consulting firm operating in multiple disciplines of the social development sector with an emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability. Fiinovation offers end to end CSR consulting services and simplified solutions that have helped various corporations channelize their resources for the upliftment of community on societal, economic and ecological aspects in accordance to their CSR charter. Since 2008, Fiinovation has grown phenomenally and has made a benchmark in the sector through its service quality

